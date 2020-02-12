NIA arrest warrant against two terrorists in arms drop case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An NIA Special Court in Punjab on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrant of arrest against two foreign nationals - Ranjeet Singh Neeta, presently in Pakistan and chief of the banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), and its another member Gurmeet Singh a.k.a. Bagga currently residing in Germany in drone arms drop case.

An anti-terror probe agency spokesperson in Delhi said that the Special NIA court in Mohali has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against accused Neeta, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and currently residing in Pakistan and Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Hoshiyarpur, presently residing in Germany in Punjab Drone Case.

The case pertains to the dropping of arms and ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake currencies in Punjab's Chola Sahib by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) originating from Pakistan.

The case was earlier originally registered by the Punjab's State Special Operation Cell under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Substances Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and Prisoners Act 1984.

The case was transferred to the NIA, which took over the probe on October 1, 2019. Till date nine accused persons have been arrested in this case.

The NIA spokesperson said that during investigation, role of Neeta, who is Pakistan-based chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a proscribed terrorist organisation and Singh, a key operative of KZF based in Germany's Hamburg has been found in the conspiracy of trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake Indian currencies into India to further terrorist activities with a view to cause loss of life and property of citizens as well as to threaten the security of India.

Investigation has disclosed that they have been able to recruit certain individuals from Punjab for carrying out terrorist activities.