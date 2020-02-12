No restriction, any Indian can visit Jammu and Kashmir: Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said any Indian citizen can visit the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as there are no restrictions on any Indian from visiting the UT.

In response to a question seeking to know the time by which the government proposes to allow Indian delegates to visit J&K, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that there are no restrictions on any Indian citizen from visiting the UT.

On August 24 last year, a delegation of opposition leaders comprising Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and leaders from CPI(M), CPI, DMK, NCP, JD(S), RJD, LJD and the TMC were sent back from the Srinagar airport.

On the question of the visit of foreign ambassadors, the minister said a visit of heads of 15 missions to J&K was organised on January 9-10 “in view of requests received from foreign Missions based in Delhi with a view to having a better understanding of the situation...” “During their visit, the HoMs interacted freely, met different people,” Reddy added.