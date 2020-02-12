One killed, 6 injured after wall collapses in Jharkhand

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: An under-construction wall collapsed on labourers in Palamau district on Wednesday, killing one and injuring six, police said.

The incident took place at Medininagar, the headquarters town of the district, when the persons were engaged in the construction of the wall at 'Palamau Chikitsha Mahavidyalay', the police said.

Medininagar Town Police Station in-charge Anand Kumar Mishra told reporters that the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Pintu Paswan.

The injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital.