Home Nation

Promotion quota: Bhim Army chief calls for February 23 shut down against SC verdict

Azad asked leaders from the OBC to SC-ST and minority groups to participate in the shut down.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday called for a Bharat Bandh on February 23 against the Supreme Court's verdict on reservation in promotions.

Azad asked leaders from the OBC to SC-ST and minority groups to participate in the shut down. He also warned that if the MPs and MLAs of the backward and Dalit classes did not support the call, there would be a demonstration in front of their houses. The Bhim Army has also demanded reservation in jobs and promotions in the private sector.

ALSO READ: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves SC, seeks review of promotion quota verdict

At a press conference at the Press Club of India here, Dalit leader Chandrashekhar said that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to end the reservations. Now, "save the reservation, save the constitution" and "remove the CAA, NRC, NPR, save the constitution" movements will be launched.

He said: "On February 17, people from Dalit and backward organisations will march from Mandi House to Parliament. If the central government does not reverse the decision on reservations of the Supreme Court by bringing an ordinance, then India will be closed on February 23. This will be the same kind of demonstration as was done against the earlier decision regarding the SC-ST Act".

Chandrashekhar, while advocating reservations in promotions, said that people from these castes join the IPS through reservations but they have to toil hard for promotions to become an IG or DIG because their confidential report gets marked with a red pen.

The Supreme Court while hearing a case related to Uttarakhand had said that reservation or quota is not a fundamental right in promotions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad promotion quota
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp