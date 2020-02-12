Home Nation

Ram Mandir construction may not start from April 2: Sources

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Trust is yet to decide on the date of construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. There is doubt about its commencement from April 2.

"There are many hurdles in deciding the date and the Trust is working to resolve all those issues first," a source clarified. The Trust will discuss the matter during its first meeting.

The Trust sources said that there will be 15 to 20 lakh people in Ayodhya on the occassion of Ramnavami. It will be difficult to start the process of temple construction on that day as it will be a big challenge for the administration to control the crowd and check it from going towards the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

So the Trust will consider another date.

Sources in the Trust say it will take a lot of time to level the 67 acres of land, equalise the excavation done by the Archaeological Survey, fill the pit, prepare the layout.

Sources have also said that no one has been allowed to visit the Ramlalla temple complex for the past 30 years. So no one knows what is the situation there. Without taking stock of it, it is not possible to set any date.

Also, due to security reasons, the construction of the temple cannot be started immediately because it is not possible to do anything there without the permission of the security agencies.

Before starting the construction work, Ramlalla must be placed at some other place and for this also, permission has to be taken from the security agencies, this will also take some time.

All these issues will be discussed in the Trust's meeting. Also, all the initial work is related to the architects and engineers. Without their suggestions it will be difficult to decide the date of construction of the temple.

The Trust will decide on basic infrastructure in its first meeting, the source said. The Trust will also consider the matter of completing the legal process of land and ownership, obtaining documents and taking over the system there.

Only then will the Trust proceed with the help of architects and technical people. Sources say that the selection of the remaining two members of the Trust will also be discussed.

Sources said that it is difficult to include Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vice-President Champat Rai in the Trust due to legal hurdles.

Significantly, both are on trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case. The Modi government does not want any one to raise finger on the Trust or any legal difficulties. In such a situation, Rai and Das can be included in the committees of temple construction.

