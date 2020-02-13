Beware this Valentine's Day, Hindu Sena workers may be after you

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Days after fringe outfit Hindu Sena protested against Valentine's Day in Coimbatore and burnt greeting cards, it has sent out a warning against 'obscenity' to all the lovebirds who want to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14.

Warning against public display of affection, the outfit claimed that its workers will "hand them over to police".

"Valentine's Day is a western concept," claimed the fringe organisation. It also threatened to pursue cases against those caught under Section 294 of the Indian penal Code.

Speaking to IANS, its chief Vishnu Gupta said, "Our stand is consistent. We have not said anything new. Only that our views are wrongly perceived."

The outfit further also claimed to have written to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

On February 10, the outfit protested outside the Coimbatore district collector's office. They shouted slogans against Valentine's Day and demanded that the district collector should take necessary measures for February 14.