Home Nation

Beware this Valentine's Day, Hindu Sena workers may be after you

Warning against public display of affection, the outfit claimed that it's workers will hand them over to police.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Hindu Sena

Hindu Sena workers (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Days after fringe outfit Hindu Sena protested against Valentine's Day in Coimbatore and burnt greeting cards, it has sent out a warning against 'obscenity' to all the lovebirds who want to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14.

Warning against public display of affection, the outfit claimed that its workers will "hand them over to police".

"Valentine's Day is a western concept," claimed the fringe organisation. It also threatened to pursue cases against those caught under Section 294 of the Indian penal Code.

Speaking to IANS, its chief Vishnu Gupta said, "Our stand is consistent. We have not said anything new. Only that our views are wrongly perceived."

The outfit further also claimed to have written to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

On February 10, the outfit protested outside the Coimbatore district collector's office. They shouted slogans against Valentine's Day and demanded that the district collector should take necessary measures for February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentines Day Hindu Sena
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp