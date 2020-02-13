Embassy rendering all assistance: Jaishankar on Indians who tested positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Two Indian crew members on board quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed on Thursday, and informed that the Indian embassy in Tokyo is rendering all necessary support and assistance to those on board the vessel.

"Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance. Passengers and crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.

"2 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Will keep you updated," the following tweet read.

Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of #DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance.

Passengers & crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities. @mkstalin — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

2 Indian crew members have tested positive for #Coronavirus.

Will keep you updated. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

The cruise ship, with 3711 persons -- including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members -- on board have been quarantined off the coast of Japan since February 3 and will remain so till February 19.

As many as 218 passengers and crew members have been tested positive for the deadly virus, NHK World reported on Thursday.