Embassy rendering all assistance: Jaishankar on Indians who tested positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship
EAM S Jaishankar confirmed that all necessary support and assistance is being provided to the two Indian crew members onboard cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for Coronavirus.
Published: 13th February 2020 02:49 PM | Last Updated: 13th February 2020 02:54 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Two Indian crew members on board quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed on Thursday, and informed that the Indian embassy in Tokyo is rendering all necessary support and assistance to those on board the vessel.
"Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance. Passengers and crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.
"2 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Will keep you updated," the following tweet read.
Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of #DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020
Passengers & crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities. @mkstalin
2 Indian crew members have tested positive for #Coronavirus.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020
Will keep you updated.
The cruise ship, with 3711 persons -- including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members -- on board have been quarantined off the coast of Japan since February 3 and will remain so till February 19.
As many as 218 passengers and crew members have been tested positive for the deadly virus, NHK World reported on Thursday.