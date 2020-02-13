Home Nation

Enraged over pending dues, vendors keep UP Governor waiting for hours at Varanasi temple

Last week, when Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rakjapakse visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar arrangements were made for him and his entourage, but without paying the cash to the shopkeepers.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel (File photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Angry over unclear dues, the vendors in front of Kal Bhairav Temple refused to sell 'Puja Samagri' to the Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. 

The slackness of the Varanasi district administration left the officials red-faced when Patel, who visited the temple on Tuesday, had to wait for hours to pay obeisance to the deity. 

The shopkeepers refused to sell the ‘puja samagri’ for the Governor and those accompanying her as they were agitated with the district administration. 

They demanded the officials of district administration first to clear the previous balance.

Despite all assurances, the officials failed to convince the shopkeepers. It was an embarrassment for the district administration as the shopkeepers created a scene on the spot while the Governor waited inside.

The onus of arranging flowers to prasad, during a VVIP's temple visit, lies on the district administration.

Last week, when Sri Lankan premier Mahinda Rakjapakse visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar arrangements were made for him and his entourage.

Flowers, garlands and other related things were bought for 30 persons, but the shopkeepers were reportedly not paid a single penny. 

On Tuesday, when state governor went for darshan of Kal Bhairav near Kashi Vishwanath, the shopkeepers refused to oblige the district administration officials asking them first to clear their previous dues. 

“They take away everything from us but conveniently forget to make the payment. We are doing business here. If we will keep leaving our money like this, how will we feed our children,” said one of the shopkeepers.

As the shopkeepers were adamant, the police officials intervened and promised the shopkeepers to get their dues cleared. Only after assurance from the cops, the shopkeepers came around and provided the things required for the Governor's darshan.

