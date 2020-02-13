Father hires hitmen to kill own son after misguided by 'Tantrik' in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A resident of Pindwara from Rajasthan’s Sirohi district killed his son killed after being misguided by a ‘Tantrik’.

The father, Pravin Suthar, was told by the ‘Tantrik’ that his 24-year-old son Pankaj Suthar was biologically not his son.

This enraged the father so much that he enlisted the help of contract killers to murder his son. Pravin had placed a bounty of Rs 1.25 lakh for his son’s killing.

The murder case remained unsolved for weeks. On Tuesday, police held a special press conference and claimed that the police had finally cracked the case with the arrest of five individuals including the father Pravin Suthar.

According to police, the four killers led by Kantilal Mali killed Pankaj Suthar and proceeded to burn his body.

‘‘The father was upset over his son’s misdeeds. When he approached a Tantrik to suggest some solution, he was informed that Pankaj was not biologically his son. This turned the father’s dislike towards the son into hatred and he asked the Tantrik to kill his son. When the Tantrik refused, the father hired Kailash Mali to carry out the murder of his son,’’ said SP Kalyanmal Meena.

