Home Nation

LPG price hike not linked to elections, says Union Petroleum Minister

The BJP was decimated to just eight seats despite a high-voltage Delhi campaign spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that included two rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 13th February 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinders

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the LPG price hike was not related to elections. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after the government hiked the price of cooking gas price by a whopping Rs 140 per cylinder of 14 kg, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the LPG price hike was not related to elections.

"The LPG price hike is not related to the elections. LPG price hike depends on global markets and consumption. Energy is a global commodity. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down. It's not in my hand," said Pradhan at Times Now summit.

"Due to declining crude oil prices petrol and diesel prices came down by Rs 5 in last 20 days," he added.

The hike in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) price was announced on February 12, a day after the results of the Delhi Assembly elections were declared in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a massive mandate by winning 62 of the 70 seats.

The BJP was decimated to just eight seats despite a high-voltage campaign spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that included two rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder.

Each LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LPG price hike LPG Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp