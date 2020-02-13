Home Nation

Once Wipro makes NRC data live, it will be available for public: Hitesh Dev Sarma

After a rigorous tender process, Wipro was appointed as the system integrator for the NRC project in Assam in 2014, the company said, in a statement, on Wednesday.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma

NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma (Photo | Hitesh Dev Sarma Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the disappearance of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) data from the official website triggered a panic, the Centre on Wednesday clarified that the data was safe even though some technical issues were visible and that would be resolved soon.

NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma said on Tuesday the data had been made offline and refuted the allegation of “malafide” intent.  

The cloud service for the huge set of data was being provided by IT major Wipro, which said the authorities concerned did not renew the services contract for the project after it expired in October 2019.
Sarma said the state coordination committee had decided to do necessary formalities in its meeting on January 30 and wrote to Wipro during the first week of February.

“Once Wipro makes the data live, it will be available for the public. We hope people will be able to access it in the next 2-3 days,”  Sarma said. Tech policy consultant Prasanto K Roy told this newspaper there is no scope of any misuse or “malafide” intent. “

This is just a business decision from a company driven to the edge. The data still belongs to the government. Online access to the data may have disappeared, but can be restored once payments are made or the contract renewed. The onus is on the government to ensure business continuity, with sensitive applications of this sort, as long as the service provider is sticking to the agreement,” Roy said. 

After a rigorous tender process, Wipro was appointed as the system integrator for the NRC project in Assam in 2014, the company said, in a statement, on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based company said it had continued to pay the hosting service fee until January end “as a gesture of goodwill” and that it is willing to continue providing these services if the agreement is renewed by the authorities.

The complete details about the NRC exercise in Assam were uploaded on the official website ‘www.nrcassam.nic.in’ after the final list was published on August 31, 2019. But the data went missing from the website a few days ago. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hitesh Dev Sarma NRC NRC data missing NRC data Wipro
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp