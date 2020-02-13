Home Nation

Trinamool to intensify protest against CAA following BJP’s Delhi debacle

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said the governance issue should get equal priority in the campaigns.

Published: 13th February 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against CAA and NRC.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes out a protest march against CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s debacle in Delhi elections has led the Trinamool Congress to intensify its protests against the amended Citizenship Act and forced the saffron camp to keep a plan-B ready if the party’s effort to consolidate Hindu votes using the new Act does not work ahead of Assembly elections.

While Bengal’s ruling party is gearing up to intensify its campaign highlighting BJP’s defeat in Delhi over its alleged use of divisive politics, the BJP is planning to raise issues pertaining to CM Mamata Banerjee’s poor governance along with the CAA issue.

Mamata led a protest march in Durgapur on Wednesday against the amended Act, where she urged people not to show any document to anyone relating to any activity pertaining to the National Population Register (NPR).

"Even if anyone identifies himself or herself as a state government employee and asks for any document related to your citizenship, do not entertain them and drive him or her out of your home," she said while addressing an administrative meeting in Durgapur on Wednesday.

Elaborating on what would be the party’s plan ahead of the assembly elections in 2021, a senior Trinamool leader said, "We will highlight how the BJP’s politics of dividing people on the line of religion was rejected by the people in Delhi. The BJP has adopted the same strategy in Bengal. We will launch a massive movement against their effort to bring Dalit votes using the CAA as a political tool."

The saffron camp’s setback in the national capital has prompted the Bengal BJP to raise the issue of misrule during Mamata’s tenure in Bengal other than the CAA. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said the governance issue should get equal priority in the campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool CAA BJP Delhi debacle  Delhi election results Delhi poll results
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp