Home Nation

UP budget session off to fiery start as Opposition protest disrupts Governor's speech

As the governor started her speech, opposition leaders, carrying posters and placards, trooped into the well of the house shouting slogans on a host of issues including the CAA and NRC

Published: 13th February 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The budget session of the UP legislature got off to a fiery start with opposition parties including the Congress and Samajwadi Party staging a huge protest inside the house during the speech of Governor Anandi Ben Patel here on Thursday.

After the Governor’s speech, the house was adjourned for the day by Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit. Meanwhile, the state budget for the current financial year would be presented by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Tuesday.

As the governor started her speech, opposition leaders, carrying posters and placards, trooped into the well of the house shouting slogans on a host of issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), law and order and price rise. The session commenced with a joint sitting of both the houses of the state legislature as it is the first session of the new year.

Earlier, before assembling in the house, the Congress and SP leaders sat on a dharna on the premises of the Vidhan Bhawan under the statue of former PM Chaudhury Charan Singh.

The session, which commenced on Thursday, will conclude on March 7.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath, at an all-party meeting on Wednesday, had urged all the opposition leaders to extend cooperation in running the house and fulfilling the legislative responsibilities. In response, the opposition had demanded an adequate hearing on issues related to the common man in the house.

While the protests by the Samajwadi Party MLAs and MLCs were led by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, Congress lawmakers were led by CLP leader Aradhana Mishra and party MLC Deepak Singh.

Attacking the state government, Chaudhary claimed that even after three years of getting elected to power, the Yogi government had yet to start working as a dispensation. “They are just inaugurating projects introduced by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. The state government does not have even a 25-ft high building constructed in the state capital to its credit so far,” he said.

“Now, the Yogi government is tampering with the provision of reservation. It is trying to trample the rights of Dalits and backward communities. The government is helping private companies through privatisation and misguiding the people of the state,” alleged Chaudhary while speaking in the house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Budget session Anandi Ben Patel UP Assembly
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp