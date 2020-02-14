Home Nation

All Kashmiris should have same rights as other citizens of country: Sara Abdullah

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the plea challenging Abdullah's detention under the Public Safety Act.

Published: 14th February 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah leave after the hearing on Omer Abdullah's JKPSA act at Supreme Court in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday said all Kashmiris should have the same rights as other citizens of the country.

Talking to reporters after hearing on her petition challenging Abdullah's detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Supreme Court, Sara said she was hopeful of an early hearing as it was "a habeas corpus case and the relief would be sooner."

She said that she and her family had full faith in the justice system.

"We are here because we want all Kashmiris should have the same rights as the citizens of India and we are waiting for that day," she said and did not take any further questions from journalists.

A bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, said it would hear the plea on March 2.

The petition was filed on Monday saying the PSA order was "manifestly illegal" and there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order".

