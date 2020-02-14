Home Nation

CM Kamal Nath responds to Scindia, says manifesto is for 5 years, not months

Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced taking to streets in the state, if the long pending demand of protesting guest faculties isn't met.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: "Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh is for five years which is not completed yet," Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday reminded party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after he made a remark on promises due to be fulfilled by the state government.

This retaliation comes a day after Scindia in an event had said that he will become guest teachers' "shield and sword" if all promises in the Congress's manifesto were not fulfilled in the state.

On being asked by ANI to respond to the remark, Kamal Nath said, "The manifesto is for five years, right? It's not for five months."

On Thursday, Scindia had said, "I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword."

"If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he added.

This is not the first time that Kamal Nath and Scindia have engaged in a war of words post the formation of the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh government. 

