Commemorating Pulwama martyrs, CRPF renews resolve to end terror

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Commemorating 40 of its men martyred during a terror attack in Pulwama district a year ago, the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday renewed its resolve to weed out militancy from Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the terror attack at Letpora in Pulwama, 25 km from Srinagar, CRPF Special Director General Zulfikhar Hassan said that all terror outfits operating in Kashmir have since been decimated.

"Terrorists are on the back foot; we hope the coming days will be peaceful," Hassan said.

He said that Indian security forces had made concerted efforts against terrorism after the Pulwama attack. The main terrorists involved were neutralised and those who supported them to carry out the attack were arrested, Hassan said.

"Investigations into the terror attack are on in the right direction. We have made huge progress," the officer said.

He asserted that the bereaved families were most important for the CRPF.

Earlier, a solemn ceremony was held at Letpora to remember the dead CRPF jawans. Senior officers and jawans commemorated their martyred colleagues with moist eyes and paid floral tributes to them.

A memorial wall dedicated to the fallen jawans was also inaugurated, apart from a blood donation camp on the spot.

"We are sad today that these jawans are not with us. But we are also happy that those who carried out this cowardly attack have been eliminated," said Sanjay Kumar Rai, a CRPF jawan, present at the ceremony.

"We want to give out a message to the bereaved families that the killers of your children have been punished," he said.