Home Nation

Congress demands that Pulwama attack probe results be made public

Taking to Twitter, the party said, "After the election speeches and photo-ops, the BJP govt has completely forgotten about the families of the martyrs."

Published: 14th February 2020 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Why has the report of the Pulwama attack not been made public, tweeted Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the nation on Friday commemorated the 40 CRPF men martyred in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir a year ago, the Congress lashed out at the BJP government alleging that the saffron party has been politicising the issue of the martyred troopers and has forgotten the families of the slain jawans.

The Congress also demanded that the Pulwama investigation be made public.

Taking to Twitter, the party said, "After the election speeches and photo-ops, the BJP govt has completely forgotten about the families of the martyrs."

"They promised them jobs & compensation, yet 1 year after the attack the families are forced to beg the govt for what is owed to them," the Congress said while highlighting the plight of the families whose sons were martyred in Pulwama.

ALSO READ | Pulwama attack anniversary: Nation remembers martyred CRPF men

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor demanded that the results of the Pulwama attack investigation be made public, "Why has the report of the Pulwama attack not been made public?" he tweeted.

He wrote "I salute the martyrs, mourn with their families and thank the soldiers who take risks every day to keep our country safe but India should not wait any more for accountability. Has there been a serious investigation into what happened?

"Do the people of India not deserve answers? Is the BJP govt suppressing the report in order to hide their failures?" he questioned.

"Who was responsible? Who is accountable for decisions that left 40 jawans vulnerable?"

ALSO READ | Life has not been same for families of Pulwama martyrs even after a year

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP cloaks itself in the Tricolour as a shield against all criticism. "But patriotism is a faith, not an alibi. Govts are not absolved from taking responsibility for what happens on their watch." he said.

The Congress has alleged that under the BJP's rule terror-related casualties, infiltration across the LoC and attacks on Indian bases have increased.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack anniversary Congress CRPF
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp