Home Nation

Dawood Ibrahim could be involved in match-fixing scandal in 2000: ACP Ishwar Singh

ACP Ishwar Singh was the first to be deployed in the anti-extortion cell of the Delhi Police in 2000.

Published: 14th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

Notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ishwar Singh, who busted the match-fixing scandal in 2000, here on Thursday claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was also involved in the scam.

The officer, who was the first to be deployed in the anti-extortion cell of the Delhi Police in 2000, told IANS: "I saw Sanjeev Chawla for the first time in March 2000 at the Taj Mansingh Hotel. I was investigating an extortion case that had its roots in Dubai. During investigation, I also got to listen a conversation between Chawla and Hansie Cronje, the then skipper of South Africa cricket team, on international bookie Rajesh Kalra's telephone."

"One day I followed Kalra's car. He was on his way to give Cronje a sim card through Chawla. That was for the first and the last time I saw Chawla," Singh said.

The Delhi Police registered a criminal case for match-fixing on April 6, 2000, on my complaint, he said. When then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government got to know of alleged involvement of many international cricket players in the match-fixing, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he added.

If he would like to meet Chawla after 19 years, Singh said, "It all depends on the Delhi Police. I work as per the orders. But personally I would like to meet him and ask about Indian cricket players involved in the scandal."

On Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in match-fixing scam, Singh said whatever he saw and heard of during investigation, he could say the underworld don was directly or indirectly involved in it. "I heard one of his henchmen talking over the phone about it," Singh said.

Now as Chawla had been extradited to India, he might reveal something. The police could find out something about Dawood Ibrahim's involvement, which could not be unravelled that time "due to lack of evidences", the ACP said.

On the outcome of Chawla's extradition, Singh said, "It's important to clean the gentleman's game. 19 years ago, I did whatever I could. G. Ramgopal Naik, DCP Crime, worked hard for Chawla's extradition from the UK. He might get something big out of him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Ishwar Singh ACP Ishwar Singh Dawood Ibrahim
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp