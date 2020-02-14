Home Nation

Drones to wipe out Pak terrorists? India says interested in acquiring US UAV that killed Iranian general

Sources said India has expressed interest in the technology and the issue may come up for discussion during the US President's visit. Trump is slated to pay a two-day visit to India on February 24-25.

Published: 14th February 2020 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Representative image

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, a top government source on Friday said that India is "deeply interested" in acquiring the drone technology used by the Americans to kill Iranian military leader Qaseem Soleimani last month.

"We would be deeply interested in acquiring the technology used by the Americans to kill the Iranian military commander as the drone quietly sneaked in and launched its missile accurately to kill him," he said.

On January 3, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Maj Gen Qaseem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by the US troops in Baghdad.

Sources said the technology can help in targeting the Indian fugitives hiding in countries such as Pakistan or other countries if there is any need for such an operation.

Several perpetrators of heinous terrorist attacks in India like the 26/11 in Mumbai and February 14 Pulwama attacks are hiding in Pakistan and are termed as "non-state" actors by Islamabad.

Both Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed have been roaming openly in Pakistan continuing their activities against India at the behest of the Pakistan Army there.

Sources said India has expressed interest in the technology and the issue may come up for discussion during the US President's visit. Trump is slated to pay a two-day visit to India on February 24-25.

During the operation to kill Osama Bin Laden in 2009, the American Navy Special Forces had used a special stealth chopper to land and attack their target hiding next to the Pakistan Military Academy near Islamabad.

Sources said India may also move ahead with the Predator drones deal with the US during the visit but the drones being acquired may not be as effective as the ones used in the Iranian strike in carrying out selective target attack as they can be shot down by fighter aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US drone Qaseem Soleimani Pak terror Kashmir Iranian Revolutionary Guards
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp