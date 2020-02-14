Home Nation

Firozabad rape victim wants death penalty for accused

The accused Aachman Upadhyaya was arrested after a brief encounter with the police on Thursday.

Published: 14th February 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

FIROABAD: The 15-year-old rape victim, whose father was shot dead, has demanded death penalty for the rape accused.

The accused Aachman Upadhyaya was arrested after a brief encounter with the police on Thursday.

"I want death for Aachman. He has destroyed my life and killed my father. My father was the sole breadwinner of their family of six. I am the second eldest among four siblings and the burden of looking after the family is on my shoulders now because my elder sister is married," she said.

Aachman had been stalking her for three years and raped her in August last year. She had quit her studies after the incident and has been trying to recover from the trauma.

Her grandfather said, "Aachman is our neighbour. His father too had a criminal history. He started stalking my granddaughter when she was in class 9. We had decided to shift her to her maternal grandparents' home but before we could do so, the rape incident happened."

The grandfather said that when the girl tried to resist the rape, he smashed her head on the wall and even tried to strangulate her. He also made a video of the act.

The case was later filed against Aachman under IPC section 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

However, he was never arrested in the matter which emboldened him and he began threatening the family with dire consequences if they did not withdraw the case. On Monday night, he accosted the victim's father and shot him dead.

Meanwhile, Inspector general of police (Agra range) Satish Ganesh said, "We have built a very strong case against Aachman and his accomplice. We will make all possible efforts to get him convicted for the crimes he has committed. I have also recommended for a fast trial in the case with the most stringent punishment."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firozabad rape
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp