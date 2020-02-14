Home Nation

Neither my policy towards infiltrators, nor my party flag has changed: Raj Thackeray

The MNS, in January this year, unveiled its new flag which featured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal, also called 'raj mudra'.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said neither his policy towards Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators has changed nor his party's flag.

The MNS, in January this year, unveiled its new flag which featured Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's royal seal, also called 'raj mudra', and his speech at the workers convention at the time indicated a turn towards hardline Hindutva politics.

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said, "Neither has my policy towards Bangladeshis and Pakistanis changed, nor has my flag."

He said his party had sent a letter to the state election commission about the new flag and that it was one of the many flags registered three to four years ago.

He added that the flag with the royal seal was also displayed at several party events earlier.

Thackeray claimed the state government got rickshaws and taxis driven by 'Bangladeshis' off the roads after his party raised the issue.

Taking a potshot at the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said others have come into power by changing their policies.

When asked about the Elgar Parishad case being handed over the National Investigation Agency, and the tussle between state and Centre over it, Thackeray said, "It doesn't matter which agency conducts the inquiry, the probe should reach a conclusion. We see many inquiries commence, but they never end."

