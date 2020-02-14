Home Nation

Nirmohi Akhara not 'satisfied' with Ram temple trust

The Centre has appointed Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara as a member of the trust but the saints are apparently not satisfied and want a greater say in the matter.

Published: 14th February 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmohi Akhara mahant Dharamdass (centre) at the Supreme Court after the Ram janmabhoomi case hearing, in New Delhi

Nirmohi Akhara mahant Dharamdass (centre) at the Supreme Court after the Ram janmabhoomi case hearing, in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

AYODHYA: Voices of dissent have started emerging from the Nirmohi Akhara here over the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up by the Centre to supervise the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Nirmohi Akhara 'Sarpanch' Raja Ramchandracharya has said that the new trust has 'several faults'.

"The government did not consult the Nirmohi Akhara before the formation of the trust. The representation given to Nirmohi Akhara is meaningless because the representative has not powers. We will be holding meeting soon and will exercise our options," he said.

Sources indicated that the Nirmohi Akhara could even go to Supreme Court on this issue.

A meeting of saints was held on Wednesday in which the issue was discussed. Another formal meeting is scheduled to be held next week on the issue.

The Centre has appointed Mahant Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara as a member of the trust but the saints are apparently not satisfied and want a greater say in the matter.

The Nirmohi Akhara became a party to the Ayodhya dispute when it filed a suit in 1985 with the sub-judge of Ayodhya, seeking consent to construct a temple to Ram in the Ram Chabutra, the area adjacent to the disputed structure.

Though permission was denied by the court, the Nirmohi Akhara has since kept up its effort to reclaim the land and construct the temple.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Temple trust Nirmohi Akhara
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp