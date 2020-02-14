Home Nation

Obtaining PAN card will be made simpler, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman made the comments during a session titled 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries at NITI Aayog.

Published: 14th February 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting at NITI Aayog in New Delhi Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting at NITI Aayog in New Delhi Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the process of obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will be made simpler.

Sitharaman made the comments during an interactive session titled 'Budget and Beyond' with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries at NITI Aayog.

"The process of obtaining PAN card will be made simpler," she said.

Thanking the ministries which spent hours getting the details required for the Budget 2020-21, Sitharaman said, "It is one budget where the impact on bond market currency and equity markets has been positive."

The Finance Minister will be on a two-day official visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17 to hold interactive sessions with various stakeholders on Union Budget 2020-21.

In the first session, in each city, Sitharaman will interact with representatives of trade, industry, investment bankers and farmers organisations, among others.

In the second session, she will meet economists, tax practitioners, academia and policymakers. On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Finance Minister had held similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata last week.

On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

