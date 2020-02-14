Home Nation

SC judge who fainted while delivering order on plea in Nirbhaya case stable, undergoing treatment

Justice Banumathi had soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges of the bench and Supreme Court staff.

Published: 14th February 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Justice R Banumathi. | (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge Justice R Banumathi, who fainted in the courtroom on Friday while dictating the order in the Nirbhaya case, is stable and undergoing treatment, sources said.

They said she was immediately rushed for the medical attention and is now stable.

Justice Banumathi had fainted in courtroom while dictating the order on the Centre' plea seeking separate hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The lady judge had soon regained consciousness and was taken to the chamber by other judges of the bench and Supreme Court staff.

She was soon taken on a wheel chair for medical treatment at medical facility in the apex court.

Justice A S Bopanna, while rising, had said that the order in the matter will be passed in-chamber.

Justice Ashok Bhushan was also part of the three-judge bench hearing the matter.

  Uma Vepachedu
    How many more dramas to protect rapists?
    1 day ago
