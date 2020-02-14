Two arrested in Jaipur for Rs 15 crore scam involving sham Bitcoin trading

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two persons including a woman have been arrested here for allegedly duping investors on the pretext of Bitcoin trading.

The accused - Manoj Patel and Avika Mishra - are allegedly involved in a scam running into Rs 10-15 crore, police said on Friday.

A case against the accused was lodged with the police's special operations group by a man, they said, adding that the complainant had alleged that he was defrauded by both the accused persons who ran an organised gang to dupe people in the name of investment in Bitcoin trading.

The accused were running a company and a website and were luring people to invest in Bitcoin trading to get high returns, police said.

Later, they shut the website and started asking the investors to invest in another company instead of returning their money, they said.

"Both the accused were planning to escape to a foreign country. They were caught and placed under arrest," additional director general (ADG), anti-terrorism squad and special operations group, Anil Paliwal said.