Home Nation

Bihar minister loses cool after cop asks for ID card

the incident happened on Friday in Bihar's Siwan district where health minister Mangal Pandey had gone to perform an earth-breaking ritual for a proposed hospital.

Published: 15th February 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's health minister Mangal Pandey faced an embarrassing situation, when a police officer deputed for his security in Siwan district, couldn't recognize him and asked for his ID  card. The incident happened on Friday in Bihar's Siwan district where the minister had gone to perform an earth-breaking ritual for a proposed hospital in his capacity as the minister-in-charge of this district.

Eyewitnesses said that the cop on duty was clearing the path leading to the site of the earth-breaking ritual. In the meantime, the minister arrived with his supporters and security guards.

The Siwan district cop who was on duty couldn't recognise the minister and asked for his ID card. On hearing this, the other cops rushed in and cleared the way for the minister after apologising on behalf of their fellow cop.

But the minister was not pacified and rebuked the cop.  The minister even asked senior officers why they had put such a cop on duty and demanded that he be suspended.

Reacting to the incident, leader of opposition Tejashawi Yadav said it was shocking to see a minister behaving in this manner.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp