Bihar minister loses cool after cop asks for ID card

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's health minister Mangal Pandey faced an embarrassing situation, when a police officer deputed for his security in Siwan district, couldn't recognize him and asked for his ID card. The incident happened on Friday in Bihar's Siwan district where the minister had gone to perform an earth-breaking ritual for a proposed hospital in his capacity as the minister-in-charge of this district.

Eyewitnesses said that the cop on duty was clearing the path leading to the site of the earth-breaking ritual. In the meantime, the minister arrived with his supporters and security guards.

The Siwan district cop who was on duty couldn't recognise the minister and asked for his ID card. On hearing this, the other cops rushed in and cleared the way for the minister after apologising on behalf of their fellow cop.

But the minister was not pacified and rebuked the cop. The minister even asked senior officers why they had put such a cop on duty and demanded that he be suspended.

Reacting to the incident, leader of opposition Tejashawi Yadav said it was shocking to see a minister behaving in this manner.

