BJP, Sangh Parivar want to end reservation because they are anti-Dalit: Kharge

BJP's opposition to the Dalits, tribals and people from the backward classes runs in their DNA and starting the process to end reservations is a result of the same mentality, alleged Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

“Congress party is with the backward classes. We will foil any attempt by the BJP to snatch the right of the backward community. We will go to any extent without thinking twice,” said Kharge.

He said the BJP government in Uttarakhand and the Narendra Modi government in the Centre is trying to strike off the reservation given to the SC, ST and OBC by the constitution.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand told the Supreme Court that the reservation in jobs for the ST and SC's is not their fundamental rights. And it's not the responsibility of the government to give these reservations in government jobs.

“And unfortunately the Supreme Court too has given a verdict saying that giving reservations in government jobs is not mandatory for the government. This stand by the Uttarakhand government it is very clear that this the first step towards ending reservation,” Congress leader said.

“When we raised the issue of BJP's attempt to end the reservation in the Parliament, the Modi government gave misguiding answers and skirted away from taking the responsibility” Kharge added.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar has always been against the reservation. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Manmohan Vaidya have spoken against the reservation system time and again. The Narendra Modi government has also tried to end the SC, ST sub-plan and for which funds have been reduced for the schemes for the Dalits, OBC's and Tribals,” alleged Kharge.