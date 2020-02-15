Home Nation

BJP, Sangh Parivar want to end reservation because they are anti-Dalit: Kharge

The BJP government in Uttarakhand had told the Supreme Court that the reservation in jobs for the ST and SC's is not their fundamental rights.

Published: 15th February 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

BJP's opposition to the Dalits, tribals and people from the backward classes runs in their DNA and starting the process to end reservations is a result of the same mentality, alleged Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

“Congress party is with the backward classes. We will foil any attempt by the BJP to snatch the right of the backward community. We will go to any extent without thinking twice,” said Kharge.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court verdict on reservation puts parties on defensive

He said the BJP government in Uttarakhand and the Narendra Modi government in the Centre is trying to strike off the reservation given to the SC, ST and OBC by the constitution.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand told the Supreme Court that the reservation in jobs for the ST and SC's is not their fundamental rights. And it's not the responsibility of the government to give these reservations in government jobs.

“And unfortunately the Supreme Court too has given a verdict saying that giving reservations in government jobs is not mandatory for the government. This stand by the Uttarakhand government it is very clear that this the first step towards ending reservation,” Congress leader said.

ALSO READ | Government should bring ordinance to 'rectify' SC order on reservation in jobs: Paswan

“When we raised the issue of BJP's attempt to end the reservation in the Parliament, the Modi government gave misguiding answers and skirted away from taking the responsibility” Kharge added.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar has always been against the reservation. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Manmohan Vaidya have spoken against the reservation system time and again.  The Narendra Modi government has also tried to end the SC, ST sub-plan and for which funds have been reduced for the schemes for the Dalits, OBC's and Tribals,” alleged Kharge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge reservation BJP SC/ST Reservation reservation system Tribals
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp