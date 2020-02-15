Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill receives threats, complains to police

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday urged the Delhi Police to register a case against a person for sending him hate mail and also threatening his family members of rape.

After receiving the threat mail, Shergill took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear Delhi Police, pursuant to my Press Conf held at Congress headquarters, I have received a threat mail threatening to rape my family members, Kill all Congress members. I shall be filing an official complaint as well, request for identifying the culprit."

He also attached the screenshot of the threat mail received by him, a day after he questioned the BJP government over the role of disgraced Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed. He was raising the questions on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Shergill wondered how an explosive-laden vehicle could reach near the convoy of security personnel in Lethpora in Pulwama district after dodging security arrangements in place and accused the Modi government of evading all such questions.

"What's the role of suspended DSP Davinder Singh? At whose behest was he working? Who gave him instructions to help in (executing) the Pulwama attack?" Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

He alleged that while the world knows that Pakistan is responsible for the Pulwama attack, the BJP-led government is silent on the huge intelligence failure and security lapse in the run-up to the attack.