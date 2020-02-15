Home Nation

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill receives threats, complains to police

Jaiveer Shergill urged the Delhi Police to register a case against a person for sending him hate mail and also threatening his family members of rape.

Published: 15th February 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Saturday urged the Delhi Police to register a case against a person for sending him hate mail and also threatening his family members of rape.

After receiving the threat mail, Shergill took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear Delhi Police, pursuant to my Press Conf held at Congress headquarters, I have received a threat mail threatening to rape my family members, Kill all Congress members. I shall be filing an official complaint as well, request for identifying the culprit."

He also attached the screenshot of the threat mail received by him, a day after he questioned the BJP government over the role of disgraced Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed. He was raising the questions on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Shergill wondered how an explosive-laden vehicle could reach near the convoy of security personnel in Lethpora in Pulwama district after dodging security arrangements in place and accused the Modi government of evading all such questions.

"What's the role of suspended DSP Davinder Singh? At whose behest was he working? Who gave him instructions to help in (executing) the Pulwama attack?" Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

He alleged that while the world knows that Pakistan is responsible for the Pulwama attack, the BJP-led government is silent on the huge intelligence failure and security lapse in the run-up to the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaiveer Shergill Jaiveer Shergill threat
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp