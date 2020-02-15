Congress unhappy with Maharashtra govt's decision to transfer Bhima Koregaon case to NIA

By ANI

MUMBAI: Congress' Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the transfer of Bhima Koregaon case investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to media, Kharge said, "This isn't fair. We are partners and such things should be discussed. You (Uddhav Thackeray) may have power but one should use it judiciously. Our ministers are there, they will fight."

Yesterday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had said that the Maharashtra government's alleged decision to transfer the Bhima-Koregaon case to the Centre is "constitutionally wrong" as the investigation of crime falls under state's jurisdiction.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people.