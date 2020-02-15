Cop sent to jail for demanding bribe in Bihar's Vaishali district

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A police posted in Bihar's Vaishali district was arrested and sent to jail on charges of demanding a bribe for not arresting an accused of a case on Friday evening.

According to Vaishali SP Dr Gaurav Mangla, additional sub-inspector (ASI)Jay Kumar Singh was posted in Bidupur police station.

Singh had allegedly made a demand for Rs 12000 from the kin of an accused for letting him escape an arrest.

The audio of demand for a bribe in cash was recorded and produced before the superintendent of police (SP)Dr Gaurav Mangla.

When the person turned up at a said place to meet the demand to that ASI, a team of police sent by SP, trapped the ASI at Hajipur.

The SP said that the ASI was booked under the anti-corruption charges and sent to hajipur jail. The arresting of a cop was appreciated by a large number of public as well as senior cops.