Home Nation

CPI, RJD activists 'purify' Ambedkar statue with 'Gangajal' after Giriraj Singh garlands it

The incident happened at a park named after the architect of the Constitution in the Ballia block of the district where Singh had gone on Friday and garlanded the statue before addressing a rally.

Published: 15th February 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: A statue of BR Ambedkar here was "purified" with "Gangajal" on Saturday by some CPI and RJD activists who alleged that it had been "defiled" by Giriraj Singh, Union minister and local BJP MP known for his Hindutva hardline.

The incident happened at a park named after the architect of the Constitution in the Ballia block of the district where Singh had gone on Friday and garlanded the statue before addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Around 24 hours later, local CPI leader Sanoj Saroj and RJD's Vikas Paswan and Rup Narayan Paswan, who have been staging an anti-CAA demonstration nearby for close to a fortnight, arrived with a bucket full of water drawn from the holy river.

They began with sprinkling "Gangajal" on the statue amid chants of "Jai Bhim" and slogans in praise of "Phule" (19th-century social reformer couple Jyotiba and Savitribai) before washing the sculpture thoroughly.

They also shot a video of it and shared it on social media.

In the video clip, they can be heard saying that "Giriraj Singh polluted the atmosphere when he came here yesterday and said, in his speech, that Ballia has become mini Pakistan".

Charging the Union minister with being a proponent of "Manuvaad" (upper caste hegemony), the protesters alleged that Singh stood for everything that Ambedkar had fought against and therefore his garlanding of the statue was tantamount to "defiling it".

The BJP MP was not available for comments as he has reportedly left for the national capital.

However, district BJP president Raj Kishor Singh took umbrage and said "in the name of opposing CAA, these people are trying to create an atmosphere that is reminiscent of the pre-Partition 1947 cauldron".

"This will not be tolerated. Ambedkar has been an ideal for all sections of society and nobody has a monopoly over him. The nation will not tolerate such antics," he added.

Politics in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in less than a year, has been on the boil since the contentious legislation came into force.

The state has witnessed more than one shutdown, besides a flurry of local, round-the-clock vigils with sizeable participation of women reminding people of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi.

Meanwhile, many people watched the "purification" episode with a sense of bemusement and recalled that such "shuddhikaran" ceremonies are usually held by Sangh Parivar loyalists to berate detractors.

They recalled that CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who made an unsuccessful poll debut against Giriraj Singh in the Lok Sabha polls last year, was similarly belittled in Darbhanga when the spot where he had stood to address a rally as part of his state-wide drive against the CAA was washed by ABVP supporters.

"It appears that the Sangh Parivar people have started getting a taste of their own medicine," said a CPI leader who did not wish to be named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giriraj Singh BJP BR Ambedkar RJD CPI
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp