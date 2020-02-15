Home Nation

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Sunday, will inaugurate first overnight private train, development projects

The 'Mahakal Express' which will be launched via a video call will be the first overnight-journey private train in the country connecting Varanasi to Ujjain and finally to Omkareshwar.

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday to inaugurate several development projects, including flagging-off 'Mahakal Express', which will link the holy cities of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

The PM will also inaugurate 34 projects worth Rs 1,000 crore during his Varanasi visit. Besides unveiling a 63-foot tall statue of Deendayal Upadhyay, the saffron ideologue, PM Modi will launch 74-bed Psychiatry Hospital at Benaras Hindu University; a 430-bed Super Speciality Hospital built at an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore, and a Centre for Vedic Research at BHU.

The statue of Deendayal Upadhyay was completed by more than 200 artisans. The PM will also inaugurate a two-day exhibition 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastakala Sankul. He will be interacting with artisans and buyers from countries like US, Australia and England. He will also launch the Chowkaghat Lehartara bridge.

The 'Mahakal Express' which will be launched via a video call, will be the first overnight-journey private train in the country. It will connect the three cities, centres of 'Jyotirling' pilgrimage, from Varanasi to Ujjain and finally to Omkareshwar.

Modi will also lay the foundation for about 14 more projects to be carried out an approximate cost of Rs 200 crore.

“All preparations for the visit have been finalised. The PM is expected to dedicate projects worth 1,000 crore rupees to the country along with laying foundation for projects worth 200 crore rupees,” said Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agarwal.

