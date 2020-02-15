Positive steps taken in Jammu and Kashmir, but need to lift curbs: European Union

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The European Union on Friday took note of the “positive steps” taken by New Delhi to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, but urged the Centre to lift the remaining restrictions as soon as possible.

“The visit confirmed that the Government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy. Some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention. While we recognise the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly,” the statement from EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Virginie Battu-Henriksson read.

The statement came a day after 25 foreign envoys, including one from the EU, wrapped up their two-day visit to the Union Territory to assess the ground realities, six months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories.

The EU statement assumes significance as it comes weeks after the European Parliament debated a resolution on CAA. The voting on it is expected to be held in the next plenary session in March.

Last month, the government had taken 15 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir but the European countries had declined to be part of it.