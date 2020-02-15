Tripura becomes first Northeast state to announce preparation of NPR

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP-ruled Tripura is gearing up to collect necessary data for the preparation of National Population Register (NPR).

Official sources on Saturday said the exercise in the first phase would commence on May 16 and conclude on June 30. Tripura is the first state in the Northeast to announce its preparation of the document.

The sources said 11,000 officials would be deployed across the state to collect data to be accessed through the use of mobile app. They will build a database of each resident with demographic and biometric particulars.

Opposition CPM and Congress stand opposed to NPR as well as National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act.