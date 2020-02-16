Anti-CAA protesters are misled by a 'gang', says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Sunday that those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are misled by a 'gang' which is spreading rumours about the new law.

"I request those who are protesting that they should not get misled by the gang which is spreading rumours. Such elements are not only harming themselves but also the protesters. There is no substance of truth in it," said Naqvi.

A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC while admitting at the same time that they have not sought an appointment with the minister.(ANI)