BJP, Sangh are 'anti-Dalits'; Centre mulling to abolish SC/ST quota: Congress leader Anshul Avijit

Avijit cited the Uttarakhand government's plea in the Supreme Court which said that there was no fundamental right of reservation in government jobs for SC/STs.

By PTI

NAGPUR: Congress national spokesperson Anshul Avijit on Saturday said the BJP and the Sangh Parivar were "anti-Dalit" and were working to remove reservations for SC/STs in government jobs.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the BJP government at the Centre had hatched a "sinister conspiracy" to remove reservations. "The testimony of this sinister attempt is the plea of BJP government in Uttarakhand in the Supreme Court that there was no fundamental right of reservation in government jobs for SC/STs," he said.

In a judgement on February 7, the SC held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The apex court said this while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 5, 2012 decision to fill up all posts in public services in the state without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"Instead of apologising to the nation for this conspiracy and correcting the historical wrong being done to SC/STs, the Narendra Modi government is misleading the country by making false accusations," he alleged. He said that the RSS had, in the past, demanded a review of the quota system in the country.

Citing statistics, he said the number of atrocities on Dalits as per NCRB data was 43,203 for the year 2017, adding that the Congress under Rahul Gandhi would fight to ensure Dalits and other deprived classes get their due.

