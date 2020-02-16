Home Nation

Donald Trump to get glimpse of Uttarakhand folk culture during his two-day India visit

A group from Uttarakhand has been invited to perform 'Ghasiyari' dance form before Trump and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. 

Published: 16th February 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand folk dance Ghasiyari. (Photo| EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: President of the United States of America Donald Trump will get a taste of folk culture from Uttarakhand too during his two-day India visit starting from February 24. 

A group from Uttarakhand has been invited to perform 'Ghasiyari' dance form before Trump and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. 

Ghasiyari is a dance of the Jaunsar region of Tehri district in Uttarakhand. 

Nathilal Nautiyal, under whose direction the 8-member group will be presenting the dance form said, "We are rehearsing every day to the verge of perfection. I hope the President likes our dance."

In times before technology and advancement when there was no other source of entertainment, women of the region performed the dance as they went about their daily work. 

The dance form is performed on joyous occasions like marriage, in festivals like Holi, Diwali and others. 

Dancers wearing the traditional ghagra and waist-coat, present the performance to the accompaniment of the drum, flute and the ranasingha – the huge S-shaped musical horn-like instrument. 

The group which will perform before the US President has been performing in Republic Day parade for years. 

The performance before the US leader will be ranging fir duration of 5-minutes on a Garhwali song titled 'Het Didi, Hey Bhuli, Hey Bwari, Ghaas Kaatan Jaula Palya Saari'.

Nautiyal's group has been performing for decades including Republic Day parade of years 1995, 1998, 2000, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018. 

Apart from Uttarakhand, two other hill states- Himachal Pradesh and Manipur have also been selected to present their folk arts.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad where he will be a part of 22-kms roadshow before beginning his talks with the PM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Narendra Modi Ghasiyari
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp