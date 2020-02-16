Home Nation

Facing a contest, party that rules Assam’s Bodo areas belittles ‘historic’ accord

The BPF has been ruling the autonomous BTC ever since its creation in 2003 in the aftermath of the signing of second Bodo peace accord.

Published: 16th February 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

The Bodo groups have decided to now reject the peace accord. (File Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The historic third Bodo peace accord, signed on January 27, has made the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) nervous so much that the party asserted it would not accept it.

“The new accord only changes the name of BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). As it gives us nothing, we won’t use BTR as a part of our vocabulary,” BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary asserted.

The BPF has been ruling the autonomous BTC ever since its creation in 2003 in the aftermath of the signing of second Bodo peace accord between erstwhile rebel group Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) and the Centre. The previous elections were virtual cakewalk for the BPF.

The upcoming April elections, however, it is likely to face a challenge from four factions of erstwhile rebel group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and influential All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), which, along with United Bodo People’s Organisation, had signed the recent accord with the Centre.

The BJP, which heads Assam’s ruling coalition, has already indicated it would not mind working with the new political party which the NDFB factions and the ABSU are likely to float. They have a solid support base in Assam’s Bodo areas and this was evident earlier this month when over 5 lakh people had turned up at a programme organised to celebrate the accord’s signing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the event at Kokrajhar, had said it was possibly the country’s biggest political rally post-independence.

The former rebel leader-turned-politician, Hagrama, is jittery that if all those groups come together to float a party or join the regional United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a party headed by former Rajya Sabha member UG Brahma, it will compound his problems. So, he is trying to belittle the latest accord and going after former ABSU president Pramod Bodo being projected as his bête noire.

“Pramod Bodo spoke only lies when he was in the ABSU. He will speak more lies if he comes to power,” Hagrama said two days ago. Pramod retorted: “Hagrama Mohilary is the new Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only one who speaks the truth”.

The BTC partially administers four lower and northern Assam districts such as Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri, all of them falling under Bodoland Territorial Area Districts. The Council has 46 seats, most of them reserved for tribals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bodo accord Bodoland People’s Front Bodoland
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp