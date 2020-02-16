Home Nation

Policewoman murdered by minor daughter, boyfriend in Ghaziabad

The victim was irked when her daughter's boyfriend visited their house and a heated conversation that followed resulted in the crime.

Published: 16th February 2020 12:04 AM

crime scene, police probe

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: A Delhi Policewoman head constable was on Friday murdered allegedly by her 16-year-old daughter and her boyfriend at their Ghaziabad-based residence.

According to Ghaziabad Police, the daughter and her boyfriend killed Shashi Mala in Brij Vihar Colony.

The complaint was registered by her husband at the police station Link Road, Janpad Ghaziabad.

The deceased's husband Gopal Thakur, who resides in Bihar was later informed by the neighbours. The husband and wife used to stay apart due to their daughter's studies.

The neighbours further informed the police and the deceased's husband that they found the body lying in the pool of blood after getting a foul smell coming from the house.

According to the complainant, Gopal Thakur, "The incident took place when her daughter's boyfriend visited her residence. On seeing this, the deceased got irked and objected it. The minor did not like the interference of her mother and both (daughter along with her boyfriend) killed the woman."

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Manish Sharma said, "A case has been registered in this regard and both the accused have been sent for custody." 

