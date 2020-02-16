Home Nation

Syed Ali Shah Geelani stable, condition improving: Doctors on separatist leader's health

Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down mobile internet for a day earlier this week.

Published: 16th February 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Hurriyat separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Ailing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is stable and his health condition is improving, doctors said on Sunday.

"The condition of Syed Ali Geelani is stable and he is conscious, cooperative and oriented. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition," SKIMS Hospital director A G Ahangar said.

Earlier in the day, a senior doctor said 90-year-old Geelani's condition is improving.

"He (Geelani) is stable, though he continues to suffer from chest infection. In fact, he is recovering and is better than before," the senior doctor of SKIMS hospital said.

He said a team of doctors visited Geelani on Saturday to assess his condition.

"The patient is taking liquid diet and medicines prescribed by the Dr Naveed from Chest Medicine of GMC Srinagar, " the doctor said.

Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down the mobile internet for a day earlier this week.

Security forces have been deployed in strength outside Geelani's Hyderpora residence to deal with any eventuality.

Geelani has been spearheading the separatist movement in Kashmir Valley since the eruption of militancy in 1990.

He has been largely under house arrest since the summer agitation of 2010.

Geelani is a three-time MLA, having won from Sopore constituency in 1972, 1977 and 1987.

He, however, renounced electoral politics following the eruption of militancy Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Ali Shah Geelani Syed Ali Shah Geelani health
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp