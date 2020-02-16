Home Nation

Uttarakhand government sanctions Rs 16 crore to fight forest fire

The department had completed the precautionary exercise of rotational burning and controlled burning to prevent the outbreak of forest fire out of control in February 2019. 

Published: 16th February 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Forest Fire

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has sanctioned budget of Rs 16 crore to fight forest fires as the fire season kicked off on February 15. The fire season in the hill state is from February 15-June 15. 

VK Gangte, chief conservator (forest fire and disaster management), said, "Preparations have been made to tackle forest fires. Now that we have got the budget, it will be easier to work towards saving the forests from the fire."

The department had completed the precautionary exercise of rotational burning and controlled burning to prevent the outbreak of forest fire out of control in February 2019. 

In rotational burning, forest areas infested with dry mass full of weeds are burned out whereas in controlled burning forest waste is disposed of off to prevent forest fire. The exercise was completed till February 15, 2019, with more than 1.50 lakh hectares of area with rotational burning while controlled burning is still on in patches. 

Total of about 8700Kms of fire lines has also been cleared to avoid forest fire incidents. 

With total 40 control rooms and one Information Technology and Geoinformation Cell (ITGC) in Dehradun which manages 1437 crew station and 174 watchtowers across the hill state, the department officials said that forest fires are much controlled. The branch headed by Gupta which was in Haldwani till last year was shifted to Dehradun, in February 2018. 

Since the formation Uttarakhand, forest fires have registered around 500 per cent increase in the state in terms of forest area engulfed by fire from 2000 to 2018 revelled an RTI. 

In 19 these years, total forest engulfed was calculated 44,518.45 hectares while the total economic loss was Rs 1.85 crore. 

In 2000, the total area affected was 925 hectares which jumped to 4,480 hectares by 2018. 

The maximum area was destroyed in the year 2003 with 4983 hectares while least was in 2011 when only 231.75 hectares were destroyed. 

The maximum economic loss occurred in 2018 with Rs 86.05 lakh while least economic loss occurred in year 2010 with Rs 0.05 lakh.

The state forest department, last year had launched its official handles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to allow people to alert the officials about forest fires.

Through these media, people can share photos, videos and location of the blazes on the official pages so that the department can act swiftly to mitigate the fire.
 
The department is already using toll-free numbers, drones and ground staff, but the officials believe the fire incidents can be monitored even better with the help of social media handles given its popularity among people, especially the younger generation of today's times. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest fire Uttarakhand forest fire
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp