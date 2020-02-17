Home Nation

30 kg gold worth Rs 13 crore looted in broad daylight in Ludhiana

The robbers took about 30 minutes to complete the robbery as there were only five staffers and no customers.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:53 PM

Gold

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Armed robbers on Monday looted 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 13 crore from office of a financial services company in Ludhiana.

Police sources said that four armed robbers entered the branch of India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) on Gill road in the industrial town at around 11 AM and took away 30 kilograms of gold.

The robbers took about 30 minutes to complete the robbery as there were only five staffers and no customers.

It is learnt that two masked robbers directed the company staff to hand over the keys to the safe in which the gold consignment was kept, the remaining two
held the other staffers captive at gunpoint. Then they tied the staff members with a rope.

"The police has got the CCTV footage in which one can see the robbers and now we are investigating it," said an officer.

Interestingly the office of CIA-III unit of police is located opposite to the branch in which the robbery took place.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they asked the staff to handover keys of the safe where the gold ornaments were kept. The investigation was under way.

This is the second major robbery incident in Ludhiana in the past month. On January 29, four armed assailants had looted two kg gold jewellery worth around Rs 80 lakh from VK Jewellers.

