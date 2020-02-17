Home Nation

Anti-CAA protests: 10 complaints against police personnel, Yogi government tells HC

For committing riot and destroying public properties, FIRs have been lodged against 883 people out of which 561 have been granted bail, the government said.

Published: 17th February 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Ten complaints were received against police personnel in connection with alleged atrocities during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh and these were being examined, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, appearing for the state government, told a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma that during protests against CAA on December 20-21 in the state, 22 people has died.

As many as 83 people and 45 police personal were injured.

For committing riot and destroying public properties, FIRs have been lodged against 883 people out of which 561 have been granted bail, he submitted.

From the remaining, bail applications filed by 111 people are pending in different courts, he said.

Goyal said that 10 complaints were received against police personnel and these were being examined.

Earlier, the court had directed the state government to apprise it of FIRs/complaints filed by any group or organisation alleging police atrocities on protestors during the anti-CAA protests in the state.

The court has now fixed March 18 for hearing the public interest litigations that alleged police atrocities during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench asked the petitioners and the state government to file their affidavits and documents.

In the petitions, it was alleged that excessive force was used by the police on protestors resulting in several deaths and injuries.

They alleged that police action was unjustified and in violation of fundamental rights of protestors.

It was also alleged that the injured were not given proper medical aid and authorities were not providing post-mortem reports of those who died during the agitation to their family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR Allahabad High Court
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp