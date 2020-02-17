Home Nation

BJP motormouths get firm message

After Delhi loss, JP Nadda cautions Giriraj Singh to restrain himself ahead of Bihar elections

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh

BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s Deoband remark led to an uproar across the country. (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The poll loss in Delhi has made the BJP touchy over controversial statements by its leaders, with party chief JP Nadda reiterating Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s observation that such comments could lead to the  drubbing. Nadda, who will be in Bihar on Februray 22 for the first time after his election as the BJP chief, summoned Giriraj Singh, BJP MP from Begusarai, on Saturday and cautioned him over the statement the Union minister had made on Deoband being a “Gangotri (den) of terrorists” during his recent visit to Saharanpur in UP.

Nadda’s word of caution came ahead of his Bihar trip, which is seen as preparatory to the state elections.  

After the BJP’s loss in Delhi, the top brass believes its leaders should restrain themselves from making controversial remarks as the party gears up for the polls in alliance with Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP. It does not want its leaders to use provocative rhetoric, especially in view of Nitish’s sensitivity on such issues also. Nitish’s had forced the BJP to keep out controversial leaders out of poll campaigning in Bihar in 2005 and 2010 Assembly elections and the intervening Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, BJP said Bihar born Nadda is to be in Patna on February 22 to inaugurate newly built party offices in 11 districts and attend an introductory sessions with the party’s office bearers.Prior to his visit in Bihar, a meeting of party’s divisional and districts heads and other leaders  was held on organisational issues under the chairmanship of national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday along with minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and newly elected state chief Sanjay Jaiswal. The heads of 1,034 ‘mandal’ (divisions) and 45 district organisational heads, besides other leaders of party attended the meeting at party office.“The strategies to win the next Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar were discussed,” Yadav said, while claiming that the NDA would sweep the polls.Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand said party chief Nadda would chair the core committee meeting also. 

