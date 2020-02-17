Home Nation

BJP to hold statewide protests against Maharashtra government on February 25

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the party will hold demonstrations in all tehsils against the MVA government's 'failure' to solve people's issues and its 'opposition' to CAA.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP has decided to hold protests against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray in the state on February 25.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the party will hold demonstrations in all tehsils against the MVA government's "failure" to solve people's issues and its "opposition" to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

"The agitations will take place at nearly 400 places. It will be the second day of the Maharashtra government's budget session," Patil said.

The budget session of the state Legislature will begin from February 24.

On BJP national president J P Nadda's remarks that the party needs to be ready to go solo in future elections, Patil said, "We have not change our strategy. We were saying that the MVA government will fall of its own burden and internal bickering."

During the state BJP's convention in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Nadda said the Maharashtra government was "unnatural and unrealistic".

He also said the BJP should be prepared to go solo in all the forthcoming polls and expressed confidence that his party will win the next Maharashtra elections on its own.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state after the Assembly polls in October last year.

But, it failed to form government after the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Shiv Sena later forged an alliance with the ideologically different NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Meanwhile, Patil said he does not approve of Marathi 'kirtankar' (preacher) Indurikar Maharaj's recent remarks, wherein the latter said that if intercourse with a woman is done on even date, a male child is born and if it is done on an odd date, a girl child is born.

Patil said Indurikar Maharaj is known for enlightening the society, but he should not have made such comments which were demeaning to women.

However, since he has spoken a lot of good things, he should not be looked down upon for one statement, the BJP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra bjp protest
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp