Home Nation

File review plea or else..: Congress warns of protest at stadium during Trump visit over SC's quota verdict

The Gujarat Congress organised a 'Save Constitution' rally in Sarangpur area over the last week's SC judgement which says states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.

Published: 17th February 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress unit president Amit Chavda

Gujarat Congress unit president Amit Chavda (Twitter Image)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Unhappy over a recent Supreme Court order on reservation, the Gujarat Congress on Monday threatened to stage a protest on February 24 outside the newly built cricket stadium here where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a mega event.

On February 24, the stadium at Motera would be inaugurated by Trump and Modi, and the two leaders will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The opposition party said it will not hesitate to hold a protest against the BJP outside the stadium if the Centre fails to take appropriate decision over the apex court's ruling on the reservation in jobs for SC/ST communities.

The Gujarat Congress on Monday organised a 'Save Constitution' rally in the Sarangpur area over the last week's SC judgement which says states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

The Congress demanded that the NDA government file a review petition against the SC ruling or bring a Constitution amendment to nullify the order.

"The Congress will not let the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes taken away. No one can snatch reservation rights till the Congress is there.

"This protest is just the beginning. In the coming days, we will reach out to people in small towns and villages. If needed, we will hold protests at Motera and Delhi," Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said while speaking at the rally.

In his address to party workers, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat Rajiv Satav said the BJP has always "conspired" against the marginalised sections and tried to take away reservation rights.

"Both the BJP and the RSS are trying to remove reservation since many years now. It is their agenda to remove reservation, which was introduced by our great leaders so that the marginalised sections of the society get equal opportunities," said Satav.

The rally was attended by several senior Congress leaders and MLAs, including former party state unit chiefs Bharatsinh Solanki and Arjun Modhwadia.

MLAs Shailesh Parmar, Himmatsinh Patel, Lakha Bharwad, Kanti Kharadi, Babu Vaja, Gyasuddin Shaikh, C J Chavda and Vimal Chudasama, among others, also took part in the rally.

From Sarangpur, party leaders went to collector office and handed over a memorandum asking the ruling BJP to file a review petition against the SC ruling or bring a Constitution amendment to nullify the quota order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Congress Trump india reservation SC ST quota
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp