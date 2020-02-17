Five-month-old baby raped in UP, dies later

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a five-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped on Sunday night by her cousin brother.

The child was found late on Sunday night and taken to a hospital where she died during treatment.

According to reports, the incident took place in a marriage hall in Mandiaon police circle.

The victim's mother had come from Hardoi district to attend a wedding on Sunday.

The woman's cousin Pappu took the baby to play during the wedding and did not return for some time.

When the baby's mother and other family members started looking for Pappu, he was nowhere to be found. Four hours later, the baby was found lying at a short distance from the wedding venue in a critical condition.

The family members took the baby girl to the Vivekanand hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma centre where she died during treatment.

Pappu has been absconding after the incident. The victim's father has submitted a complaint and an FIR has been registered in the case.

DCP Shalini (women crime) said that the police are trying to arrest the accused. The body has been sent for post mortem.