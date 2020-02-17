Home Nation

Five-month-old baby raped in UP, dies later

The woman's cousin Pappu took the baby to play during the wedding and did not return for some time.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a five-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped on Sunday night by her cousin brother.

The child was found late on Sunday night and taken to a hospital where she died during treatment.

According to reports, the incident took place in a marriage hall in Mandiaon police circle.

The victim's mother had come from Hardoi district to attend a wedding on Sunday.

The woman's cousin Pappu took the baby to play during the wedding and did not return for some time.

When the baby's mother and other family members started looking for Pappu, he was nowhere to be found. Four hours later, the baby was found lying at a short distance from the wedding venue in a critical condition.

The family members took the baby girl to the Vivekanand hospital from where she was referred to the Trauma centre where she died during treatment.

Pappu has been absconding after the incident. The victim's father has submitted a complaint and an FIR has been registered in the case.

DCP Shalini (women crime) said that the police are trying to arrest the accused. The body has been sent for post mortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP rape UP crime Uttar Pradesh crime Uttar Pradesh rape
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp