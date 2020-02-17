Former Haryana Minister Chaudhary Khurshid passes away

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana Minister Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

One of the tallest leaders from Mewat, Ahmed was elected to Haryana Vidhan Sabha five times and served as a minister in the state cabinet.

He was also elected to Lok Sabha from Faridabad. His son, Aftab Ahmed, represents Nuh in the state Assembly for the second time.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda condoled his demise.