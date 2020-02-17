Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav confident of returning to power in 2020

By IANS

FATEHPUR: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party would form the government in Uttar Pradesh on its own strength in 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was here to attend a wedding function, said that he had prepared the blueprint for 351 seats out of the 403 seats and was working on the remaining seats.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly stalled over threat to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's security

"We will contest the elections on our own and form a government with a comfortable majority. People are completely disillusioned with the BJP which has betrayed the faith that the people has reposed in it. The BJP has no work to show and is trying to create a communal divide," he said.

When the BJP's communal card does not yield results, the party resorts to caste card, he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that during his regime, his government had done so much work which was evident for all to see.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav claims threat from BJP leader

"We gave laptops but they (BJP) are claiming to give toilets that remain on paper," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav also reiterated his opposition to CAA and NRC and said that it was wrong to ask people to produce documents to prove their citizenship.