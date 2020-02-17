Home Nation

Four of family killed in house fire in Madhya Pradesh

Initial investigation revealed that after the fire, an LPG cylinder in the victims' house exploded.

Published: 17th February 2020 01:34 PM

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

REWA: A couple and their two minor children were killed in a fire that broke out at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The mishap took place around 2.30 am when the family members were sleeping in their house located in Tarhati area, City Kotwali's sub-inspector Neeraj Trivedi said.

Some neighbours came out of their residences after hearing a blast and saw the victims' house engulfed in flames.

The neighbours then alerted the police who rushed to the spot.

Fire brigade also arrived at the spot and later managed to douse the flames.

When the police entered the house, all the four family members - identified as Raheesh Khatik (45), his wife Gudiya (40), their daughter Sejal (13) and son Sahil (11) - were found dead, the official said.

Initial investigation revealed that after the fire, an LPG cylinder in the victims' house exploded, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

